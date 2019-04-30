Home States Telangana

‘Our polls being viewed as WhatsApp elections’

Sridhar was speaking at a seminar organized in the city by Telangana State Union of Working Journalists on ‘Indian Democracy- Elections’.

Published: 30th April 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that the ongoing elections in the country are being viewed as ‘WhatsApp elections’ by the world, former Information Commissioner, Madabhushi Sridhar contended that the messaging application is being abused by political parties ‘to whip up passions, spread hatred and slander against the Opposition’. He pointed out how some political parties have created booth-level WhatsApp cells for their cadre and ‘cyber armies’, so as to conduct ‘dirty work’ during the elections. 

Sridhar was speaking at a seminar organized in the city by Telangana State Union of Working Journalists on ‘Indian Democracy- Elections’.  Sridhar pointed out that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) should be made a part of the law with the provision of prosecution against violators. He said politicians were violating the model code without any fear of consequences. 

Criticizing the lack of transparency in electoral bonds, he termed them as a form of corruption, in the name of donations. The former information commissioner added that the Bharatiya Janata Party has benefited the most from these bonds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp