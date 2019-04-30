Telangana Intermediate exam fiasco: Student who attempted suicide dies

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: 17-Year-old Lavanya was devastated when she first found out that she had failed in three subjects, in her Intermediate exams. On April 26, unable to bear the humiliation of her failure, she decided to end her life and consumed pesticide. Three days later, she breathed her last at the Karimnagar government hospital on Monday.

A pall of gloom descended over Lavanya’s house in Vattimalla, located in the Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district. Lavanya’s parents, Rama Swamy and Karuna, were devastated and recalled how their daughter could not digest her failure in three subjects. It may be noted that at least 3 lakh Intermediate students in the State, failed in at least one subject, this year.

BJP’s official spokesperson for Telangana, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with party’s Karimnagar district president, Basa Satyanarayana rushed to the hospital after learning about Lavanya passing away.