BJP attacks Telangana Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy for criticising NEP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao on Wednesday refuted allegations made by Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy, that the draft National Education Policy (NEP) formulated by the Centre was an effort to take over the education system.

Speaking to reporters, Rao said NEP was trying to improve the standard of education and not to take away the State’s control over the education system. “The minister has not understood the draft and is misleading the people,” he said.