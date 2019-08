By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana witness and former chairman of Central Water Commission (CWC) Ghanshyam Jha supported the idea of diverting water from Srisailam, instead of Jurala, to the proposed Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

During a cross-examination before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on Wednesday, Jha said that Jurala project had less storage of around 6 tmcft. Meanwhile, further hearings before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal would be held from August 19 to 21.