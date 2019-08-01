Plea against shifting of Government Ayurvedic Hospital at Charminar quashed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the courts cannot interfere in the policy decisions of the governments, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL filed challenging the State’s decision to shift Government Ayurvedic Hospital at Charminar to BR Ambedkar Government Ayurvedic College near Erragadda in the city.

The bench was dismissing the PIL filed by Umesh Agarwal, resident of Ghansi Bazar. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the hospital was established in 1958 with 40 beds to cater to the needs of the people.