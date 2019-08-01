Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority not to extend deadlines anymore; defaulters will be shamed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) has decided not to extend the last date any more and levy the penalty as per the rules, case by case in respect of such real estate projects which obtained development permissions between January 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018, but failed to register with TSRERA.

Such projects will be published with their names in the media for cautioning home buyers not to purchase such plots or flats in unregistered projects.

As per the Telangana State Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, projects which are approved on or after January 1, 2017 by the competent authorities are to be registered with TS RERA.

On August 31 last year, TSRERA has announced timelines to register the projects before November 30, 2018 through online for the projects approved between January 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018 without penalty and opportunity was given with penalty for registrations of the Real Estate projects from September 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.