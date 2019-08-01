Home States Telangana

TRS supports inter-state river water disputes Bill

While speaking on the Bill, TRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said that the TRS supports it as it is necessary for the country’s overall development.

Published: 01st August 2019

Nama Nageswara Rao

Nama Nageswara Rao (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS party supported the Inter-State River  Water Disputes Act 1956 (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was introduced by Union Minister for Jal Sakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While speaking on the Bill, TRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said that the TRS supports it as it is necessary for the country’s overall development. However, he said, the Bill could not resolve inter-state river disputes completely. “Every year, around 70,000 tmcft of river water flows into the sea. About 40,000 tmcft is sufficient for agriculture needs while another 10,000 tmcft is enough for the entire country’s drinking water needs,” he said.

Rao said that the time is given to the disputes resolution committee (DRC) in the Bill (three years and six months) was too long. “The time limit for DRC should be limited to just six months,” the TRS MP said.  Inter-state water disputes should be resolved by taking the views of the respective State governments, he additionally suggested.

