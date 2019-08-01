YSRC MLA’s son arrested for assaulting traffic cop

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Madhapur police on Wednesday arrested Samineni Krishna Prasad, son of YSRCP MLA from Jaggayyapeta in Andhra Pradesh Samineni Udayabhanu, on charges of assaulting and abusing traffic personnel at a junction in the city two days ago.

The arrest came soon after the videos of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday. Prasad was accused of assaulting and abusing a traffic police constable and also kicking a traffic inspector while the police personnel were discharging their duties.

According to police, the traffic constable was attacked while he was regulating traffic at Khanamet X roads in Madhapur. Prasad, who was coming in a car along with his mother and wife, was asked to stop by the constable when the vehicle reached Khanamet X roads. Even as the police personnel directed him to stop, Prasad tried to move ahead, which led to heated argument between the constable and Prasad. A case was registered against Prasad under sections 353, 332 and 506 of the IPC. He was arrested and later produced before the court.