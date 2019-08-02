Home States Telangana

8.6 crore saplings planted so far across Telangana

The government has set individual sapling-plantation targets for all districts.

Tree saplings

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 8.61 crore saplings have been planted across the State so far as part of the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram afforestation scheme, according to figures released by the Forest Department on Thursday. The afforestation target for this year has been set at 83 crore saplings. 

The government has set individual sapling-plantation targets for all districts. In most districts, authorities have managed to reach between only 10-15 per cent of their targets till now, mainly owing to the long delay in the arrival of monsoon in June, followed by poor rainfall for most of July.

Comments

