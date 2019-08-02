Andhra CM Jagan Reddy meets KCR in second meeting in two months

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday. This was the second meeting between the two chief ministers. Their first one, on June 28, was about the diversion of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin.

Thursday’s meeting witnessed a one-on-one discussion between the two for nearly three hours. Sources said they spoke about the political situation in the country and issues concerning their States.

The leaders are believed to have talked about how they could take forward their agenda, including diversion of Godavari water, and contentious issues between the sibling States, which they had discussed earlier.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has scheduled a meeting of both States on August 8 in New Delhi on the issues pertaining to IX and X Schedules of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Officials of the States have already held discussions on these issues. The chief ministers are believed to have also talked about issues related to the Act, ahead of the MHA meeting. They reportedly decided to resolve these issues amicably.

After the meeting with Rao, Jagan left for Jerusalem. Once he returns, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 or 7. He may take up the issues pertaining to AP and TS with Modi, ahead of the MHA meeting. Earlier in the day, Jagan called on Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan. According to sources, they discussed the pending issues between the two States and Jagan sought Narasimhan’s suggestions.

Next meeting soon

The CMs will soon meet again to discuss diversion of Godavari water to Krishna basin, sources said. Irrigation officials of both States are working on a draft plan