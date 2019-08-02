‘Can court ask govts to stop development work?’, Telangana High Court asks petitioner 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division Bench of High Court on Thursday suggested that the petitioners to make their submissions as to whether there was any malafide intention or any illegality behind the State government’s decision to construct a new legislative complex at Errum Manzil.

“Can the Court ask the Centre and State governments to stop developmental activities since there were several debts on them,” the Bench asked. The bench made this observation while hearing batch PILs filed seeking direction to the Telangana government not to demolish Errum Manzil.

One of the petitioners’ counsel said the State government was in deep debt, to which the bench asked if developmental works could not be taken up in such a case. The Bench then posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.