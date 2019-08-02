Cyberabad Police seek information from ED, IT, RBI on QNET operations in ex-techie suicide case

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police who are probing the alleged suicide of a former techie, after he lost huge sums through investments in Hongkong-based MLM firm QNET, have already written to several investigating agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT), Reserve Bank of India, among several others, about how the firm was running Ponzi schemes and have created thousands of investors from across the country. Since the racket was busted in January 2019, police have registered 38 cases and arrested more than 70 persons.

They have also served notices for the second time to several Bollywood and Tollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Pooja Hegde, Allu Sirish and cricketer Yuvraj Singh, for their alleged links with QNET. The cops served notices first to the celebrities and 500 others in February 2019. They were asked to explain their links with QNET.

As the company operates from Hong Kong and several other countries, the police have written to the ED to probe into the money laundering and tax evasion aspects, if any, that the firm was involved in. The IT department was asked to verify the filing of returns by the firm and its associates. RBI was also notified to verify if the firm had necessary permissions to operate and collect investments from the public.Letters have also been written to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Registrar of Companies (RoC) and GST wings.