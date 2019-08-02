Home States Telangana

Protest against mining at Nallamala forests

They resolved to fight unitedly cutting across party lines and affiliations.
 

The Struggle Committee Against Uranium Mining organised a round-table conference in Hyderabad on Friday | Express

HYDERABAD:  Environmentalists, social activists and residents of Amrabad convened in the city on Thursday to discuss the disasters of uranium mining in Nallamala forests. At a round table conference organised by Struggle Committee Against Uranium Mining (SCAUM) at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram, speakers decided to take the anti-uranium movement forward by organising study tours, padayatra, awareness programmes and screening of documentaries in the villages based on the effects of uranium. Speaking at the event, K Purushotham Reddy, an environmentalist, opined that uranium mining would affect the lives of lakhs of people including in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. 

