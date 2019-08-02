Protest against mining at Nallamala forests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Environmentalists, social activists and residents of Amrabad convened in the city on Thursday to discuss the disasters of uranium mining in Nallamala forests. At a round table conference organised by Struggle Committee Against Uranium Mining (SCAUM) at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram, speakers decided to take the anti-uranium movement forward by organising study tours, padayatra, awareness programmes and screening of documentaries in the villages based on the effects of uranium. Speaking at the event, K Purushotham Reddy, an environmentalist, opined that uranium mining would affect the lives of lakhs of people including in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Uranium mining will lead to imbalance in the ecological system, and will pollute Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs. As the proposed area is adjacent to river Krishna, the mining will contaminate the primary source of drinking water,” he said. They resolved to fight unitedly cutting across party lines and affiliations.

