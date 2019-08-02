Home States Telangana

Protest against mining at Nallamala forests

They resolved to fight unitedly cutting across party lines and affiliations.
 

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Environmentalists, social activists and residents of Amrabad convened in the city on Thursday to discuss the disasters of uranium mining in Nallamala forests.

At a round table conference organised by Struggle Committee Against Uranium Mining (SCAUM) at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram, speakers decided to take the anti-uranium movement forward by organising study tours, padayatra, awareness programmes and screening of documentaries in the villages based on the effects of uranium.

Speaking at the event, K Purushotham Reddy, an environmentalist, opined that uranium mining would affect the lives of lakhs of people including in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. 

“Uranium mining will lead to an imbalance in the ecological system and will pollute Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs. As the proposed area is adjacent to river Krishna, the mining will contaminate the primary source of drinking water,” he said. They resolved to fight unitedly cutting across party lines and affiliations.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nallamala forests Telangana uranium mining Struggle Committee Against Uranium Mining SCAUM Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram Srisailam Nagarjunasagar reservoirs river Krishna
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp