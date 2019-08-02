Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asks KCR to give Rs 10 lakh to every family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka wants Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide Rs 10 lakh to every family in the State on the lines of the promise made to those in his native Chintamadaka village in Siddipet district. He wrote a letter to the chief minister in this regard on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, along with party MLA D Sridhar Babu, Vikramarka stated that “a chief minister is supposed to treat every citizen of the State equally, hence, we expect him to provide `10 lakh to each family in the State”.

“You (chief minister) are using people’s money to provide financial assistant, hence the benefit should be given to every family in the State. Let the entire State have the benefit of the scheme. We don’t mind if you want to name the scheme ‘Chintamadaka'” he said.

Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao slams Owaisi

Meanwhile, opposing the State government’s plan to shift Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic College from Charminar to Erragadda, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao questioned AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s silence on the issue.

BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy, while condemning the misbehaviour of police personnel with Ayush female students during a protest against shifting of the Ayurvedic College, alleged that the police were behaving worse than razakars under the TRS.