Srisailam reservoir swells up 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Srisailam dam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday received water from upstream areas for the first time this water year.

Inflows into the dam are expected to be good over the next few days, thanks to outflows from Narayanapur in Karnataka which was recorded at 1,94,940 cusecs at 5 pm.

The Yellampalli dam on the Godavari too is receiving water. Srisailam is receiving 1.93 lakh cusecs and Yellampally is receiving 21,138 cusecs. Inflows into Yellampalli were 37,148 cusecs at 6 am; they rose to 21,138 cusecs by 5 pm.