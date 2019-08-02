Telangana Chief Secretary directs officials to implement Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act strictly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed officials to put up ‘No Smoking Zone’ signboards in public places during a review meeting on Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), here on Thursday. The chief secretary wanted the signboards to be erected on the premises of educational institutions, places of worship, markets, bus stands, railway stations and cinema halls.

He directed the officials concerned to constitute district coordination committees and enforcement teams for the strict implementation of the provisions of COTPA, that includes imposing fine for smoking in public places. Further, Joshi wanted them to include lessons on ill-effects of tobacco use in school syllabi. He also asked them to increase vigilance on the use of banned tobacco products.

On power dues

During another review meeting on power utility, the chief secretary directed officials of all State departments to pay power dues to the Discoms immediately. According to sources, the State government departments, excluding local bodies, had to pay Rs 141 crore to the Discoms.

Joshi asked officials to set up prepaid metres in all the government departments. He wanted them to focus on tapping solar power. Another meeting with the Health Department on setting up half-way homes for people who have recovered from mental illnesses was also held.