Tension prevails as more supporters of slain CPI (ML) leader Linganna detained in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With re-postmortem examination underway on the body of Naxal leader Linganna, who was killed in an alleged encounter at Bhadradri, the police have taken custody of several persons protesting at the Gandhi mortuary alleging the encounter as "fake and stage-managed"

ALSO READ| Over 100 Naxals arrested as protestors take to streets

As precautionary measures, heavy police forces were deployed at the Gandhi hospital mortuary to prevent untoward incidents.

Early hours today, the body was shifted to Gandhi hospital mortuary for re-postmortem examination following court direction. Senior forensic experts are conducting re-postmortem examination and would submit a report on cause and other details regarding his death.

A few days ago, Dalam Commander Linganna was killed by forces at Rollagadda forests of Gundala mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district during an exchange of fire. Protests took place in Bhadradri alleging that the police deliberately killed Linganna in fake encounter.