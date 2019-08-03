Home States Telangana

Akbaruddin Owaisi being protected by TRS government: Telangana BJP

Rao said that had the then government taken action against Owaisi in 2013, he would have never made ‘horrible’ statements against Hindus.

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State Chief Spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao on Friday slammed the government for supposedly failing to register an FIR against Akbaruddin Owaisi in spite of his ‘inflammatory comments’. Rao was commenting on a judicial magistrate from Karimnagar having ordered the registration of an FIR against Owaisi.

“The court’s decision is a slap on the TRS government’s face. Why is it protecting Owaisi and not filing a charge sheet against him for his hate speech from 2013? We will move a petition to cancel his bail in Nirmal Trial Court,” he said.

Rao said that had the then government taken action against Owaisi in 2013, he would have never made ‘horrible’ statements against Hindus. He also attacked CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly using public resources for his ‘private yagams’.

