Home States Telangana

Errum Manzil hearing: Petitioners argues disobey of law by Government

It was the duty of the government to protect buildings with a rich heritage. The government's decision of deleting Regulation No. 13 from the TS Heritage Act, 2017 as 'malicious'.

Published: 03rd August 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

eRRUM mANZIL

Errum Manzil (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Counsels appearing for petitioners in the Errum Manzil case said that the State government needed to follow the due process of law with respect to the demolition of buildings, particularly heritage structures. "Courts have the power to direct the government against demolishing buildings which are rich in heritage and blended with culture and tradition," they told the High Court.

Senior counsel Nirup Reddy, appearing for Hyderabad Zindabad NGO, represented by senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri, challenging the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017, told the court that the State government had intentionally not recognized Errum Manzil under the Telangana Heritage Act though it was notified under the HMDA Act.

It was the duty of the government to protect buildings with a rich heritage, he said. He termed the government's decision of deleting Regulation No. 13 from the TS Heritage (Protection, Preservation, Conservation & Maintenance) Act, 2017 as 'malicious'.

The senior counsel made these submissions before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, dealing with batch PILs filed against the State government's decision to demolish Errum Manzil and to construct a new legislature complex in its place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Errum Manzil Hyderabad Zindabad NGO Senior counsel Nirup Reddy Telangana Heritage Act HMDA Act senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp