Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad arrested illegally in Belgrade, counsel tells Special CBI Court

On Friday, Prasad’s counsel U Umamaheshwar Rao submitted that the court had earlier granted bail to Prasad in the Vanpic case and had also permitted him to visit foreign countries.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 01:34 PM

Nimmagadda Prasad

Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad on Friday told the Special CBI Court that he was arrested illegally in Belgrade by the Serbian police on July 27 following issue of a red-corner notice against him by the Interpol based on a complaint by Ras Al Khaima (RAK), one of the emirates of UAE.

In this regard, a memo was filed before the court stating that Nimmagadda Prasad could not attend court on Friday due to his arrest. Prasad, an accused in the Vanpic case, had obtained court’s permission for his visit to a foreign country (Serbia), Prasad’s counsel made this submission before judge RB Madhusudhan Rao.

Prasad’s counsel U Umamaheshwar Rao submitted that the court had earlier granted bail to his client in the Vanpic case and had also permitted him to visit foreign countries. There was no information to India regarding the issue of red-corner notice. The judge recorded the contents of the memo and said that the accused could not attend the case hearing due to his arrest in Serbia.

Two days ago, our Vijayawada bureau had reported TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu's demand that the Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy should reveal facts concerning Vadarevu-Nizampatnam Port and Industrial Corridor (Vanpic) project.

"Vanpic is a Rs 16,000-crore international scam. The then government, headed by Jagan’s father, gave 28,000 acres to Nimmagadda and, in turn, the latter invested Rs 850 crore in firms owned by Jagan under quid pro quo. Jagan should reveal all the facts," Yanamala had demanded in his statement issued on Wednesday.

Describing the delegation of YSRC MPs requesting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the release of Nimmagadda as a testimony to the business relationship between Jagan and Nimmagadda Prasad, he sought to know if the MPs were elected to safeguard interests of the State or those of the persons involved in various scams.

Yanamala further took a dig at the statements of Jagan on corruption during the just-concluded Assembly session.

