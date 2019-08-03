Telangana Election Commission wants Rs 70 crore from state government to conduct civic polls, claim sources

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) are ready to conduct municipal (urban local bodies) elections in later this month. Once, cases are cleared in High Court, the government will immediately start the process of municipal polls and intimate the same to the SEC. The sources in government are hopeful that the legal hurdles would be cleared soon and the elections would be held shortly.

A proposal was also forwarded to the Finance Department for an amount of `70 crore for conducting the municipal polls. Official sources confirmed the figure. Once, the court cases are cleared, the government will request the EC to conduct the polls to civic bodies. If the polls are completed in August, the State government may present its full Budget for 2019-20 in September.

“The Assembly session for presenting the full Budget will be conducted only after the polls,” a Finance official said.