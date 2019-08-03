Telangana government orders departments to clear electricity dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to distribution companies (discoms), the State government has instructed all departments, municipalities and Panchayats to pay their power bills without delay this month onwards.

First, the government department will clear their cumulative power dues of almost Rs 141 crore. Later, municipalities and panchayats will do the same in phases. The decision was taken at a meeting of State government officials and representatives of discoms at the Secretariat on Friday.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Power ordered the Discoms to furnish Letters of Credit (LOC) to banks for purchase of power from August 1. To this effect, the State government has begun the exercise of streamlining payment of power bills by various government organisations.