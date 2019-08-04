40 Adilabad hamlets cut off as rising Godavari submerges bridges

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: AT least 40 villages of Adilabad district have been cut off after heavy rains inundated the low lying regions of the district in the last couple of days. Flowing in spate at Basara, the River Godavari has inundated several low-level bridges, cutting off transportation to villages of Bejjur, Sirpur, Vemanpelli mandals.

As the backwaters of the Palsikar Ranga Rao project continue to rise, low-level bridges from Bhainsa to Mahagam, connecting Pardhi and other villages, are inundated and rendered unusable. Last year, the water from Ranga Rao project had entirely flooded the Gundigaon village and entered into people’s homes. This year, at least 140 families of the village are worried once more. They approached the endowments minister A Indrakarn Reddy, local MLA G Vittal Reddy and officials of the revenue department, but to no avail.

The recently constructed bridge near Jainath mandal’s Gimma village by the railway department is also under water now. At least five tractors are now draining the water from the bridge which connects Korata, Gimma and Akoli villages.

Meanwhile, coal production has been halted in the open cast mines of Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd. (SCCL) in Mandamarri, Bellampelli and Srirampur divisions. Kaddem project is now receiving nearly 20,738 cusecs inflows.