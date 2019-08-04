Health sector has collapsed in Telangana, claims Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party(CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and party MLC T Jeevan Reddy, paid a visit to Niloufer Hospital at Lakdikapul in the city in an attempt to prove that the medical and health sector in the State had totally collapsed under TRS rule.

During their inspection, they found three infants were placed on a single bed in the ICU ward. They also found patients complaining of security guards and other staffers demanding money from their services. Ironically, hospital authorities had put up boards across the building asking people to not pay money to anyone. Reddy and Vikramarka told media persons that the situation was similar in almost all the government hospitals in the State, including Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

“We have been speaking on this matter for a long time, but the government has not been taking the matter seriously. We want the government to review the situation of government hospitals immediately and take corrective measures,” said Vikramarka.

Vikramarka claimed that the Arogyasree scheme, 108 and 104 services, which had been started by the previous Congress government, had collapsed.

“No corporate hospital is accepting Arogyasree cards; 104 services have virtually stopped. The entire health sector has collapsed,” he said.

The CLP leader and Madhira MLA said that even the government hospital in TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s constituency, Sircilla, did not have sufficient doctors.

Jeevan decries ‘delay’ in the release of Yellampalli water

Hyderabad: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy found fault with the government’s decision to release water from Yellampalli project to Mid Manair on August 5, saying it needed to be done immediately so as to minimise the farmers’ losses. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he said that as per the current plan, 2 tmcft would be released to Mid Manair on a daily basis after August 5. “Godavari water should have reached Yellampalli in July. Now if it is delayed, even more, farmers may incur heavy losses,” he said. Reddy claimed the delay was because work on the canal at Yellampalli has not been completed