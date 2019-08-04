KCR announces 60-day action plan for development of villages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced a “60-day action plan” for developing greenery and hygiene in villages. A ‘power week’ and the Haritha Haram programmes are part of the action plan. Rao held a review with officials from the Panchayat Raj department at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday to discuss possible improvement in governance in villages.

Rao told the officials: “As the government has taken the responsibility of providing water through Mission Bhagiratha, renovated minor irrigation tanks, is constructing roads and providing education and health facilities, panchayats have no major responsibilities.”

The government would constitute 100 flying squads to inspect the progress. These squads would make surprise visits. If the officials or peoples’ representatives are found to have failed to follow the plan, the government may initiate action against them.