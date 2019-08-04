Home States Telangana

PIL filed in Telangana High Court against land alienation to political parties

PIL filed against Telangana Government's GO 167 and 66.

Published: 04th August 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the TS HC challenging the GO 167 issued by the State government on Aug 16, 2018 for alienation of government land to an extent of one acre on payment of Rs 100 per square yard in favour of recognised political parties for construction of their party offices at the district headquarters, and against consequential GO 66 dated June 21, 2019 for alienation of government land up to one acre on payment of Rs 100 per square yard in favour of TRS for construction of its party offices at 24 district headquarters.

It sought for suspension of the GOs impugned. State Chief Secretary, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, principal secretary to revenue and general secretaries of BJP, BSP, CPI, CPI-M, INC, AIMIM, TRS, TDP and YSRC were named as respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.

 

 

