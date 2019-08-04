Rangareddy ryots write to President on pending bills amid increased agrarian crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farmers of Rangareddy district, who are affiliated to Telangana Raithu Sangam, sent a letter to the President of India on Saturday, stating that “agrarian crisis” has escalated costs of production making it impossible for them to continue farming.

They urged the President to intervene in the matters of pending private member’s Bills, the Farmers’ Freedom from Indebtedness Bill, 2018, and the Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill, 2018, and ensure that they are passed immediately.

The letter further read that the farmers are being pushed into indebtedness and therefore suicide. “Over 3.5 lakh farmers have committed suicide in the country since 1995.” The farmers’ delegation submitted their letter to the district collector asking it to forward to the President. Speaking to Express, B Madhusudhan Reddy, district secretary of Raithu Sangam, said that the Centre should follow Kerala government’s example of implementing an Act on freedom from indebtedness among other acts.