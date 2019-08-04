Telangana High Court allows video conference in marital dispute case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant judgment, the Telangana High Court has permitted to have video conference facility to record evidence even in matrimonial disputes. So far, this facility was being used in criminal cases.

“If in criminal cases, recording of evidence through video conferencing is accepted, subject to certain conditions, why there ought to be a bar for recording of evidence through video conferencing in matrimonial proceedings,’’ the Court said recently while allowing a petition filed by a woman challenging the Family court’s refusal to consider the plea for recording her evidence through video conference from United States of America.

As for the case, the woman who was presently employed in the US had filed a case against her husband before the family court in Hyderabad for dissolution of marriage. The judge allowed the petition by setting aside the lower court order and directed the family court to record the cross-examination of the woman through video conferencing.