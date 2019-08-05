Chatbot to help register your house, marriage in Telangana

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what would free up a lot of time for employees and also help citizens, the State’s Registrations and Stamps department will soon have a chatbot on its website that would provide key information related to the department.

The Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) department is working on the chatbot, which would dish out details like locations of sub registrar offices (SRO), and the fee for marriage, property, and society registrations.

“As of now, people have a lot of trouble getting to know the SRO in their jurisdiction. A person living in Punjagutta might have their SRO in Banjara Hills and vice versa. Through this feature, a person can provide their locality details, and the chatbot would throw back the location of the correct SRO,” a source said.

The chatbot will work on robotic process automation (RPA), which is an emerging technology that uses a set of instructions to automate rule-based tasks. Although its use reduces human effort, its scope is limited as it demands systematic and organised data. However, in the future, officials of the ITE&C department might adopt artificial intelligence to run it.

The other key function of the Registration and Stamps department that the chatbot will help ease is that of providing key information regarding registration. “For marriage registration, a person needs to go to the SRO, taking up a lot of time for both citizens and employees. Now, if one needs to know the registration fee details and so on, one can feed in their details and it would throw up the required information,” an official said, adding that in future, the facility would also allow online fee payment, thus diluting the need for citizens to visit an SRO.

Speaking to Express, ITEC Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “This RPA chatbot will be the perfect alternative for routine manual activities, thus freeing a lot of manpower and time. This time can be used for other important jobs. The chatbot would also provide better services to citizens.”