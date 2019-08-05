Political leaders in Telangana pay homage to former union minister S Jaipal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders of various political parties paid rich tributes to senior Congress leader and former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy at a condolence meeting organised at Exhibition Ground on Sunday.

Former general secretary of CPI S Sudhakar Reddy, while describing Jaipal Reddy as an honest and fearless leader, stated that though he had ideological differences with the late leader, it never came between their friendship.

“I knew him since our students days and both respected each other,” he said. L Ramana, chief of the Telangana unit of the Telugu Desam Party, described Jaipal Reddy as a great leader and stated that through his hard work he reached the peak.

BJP senior leader and former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya stated that the late leader played a crucial role in achieving Telangana statehood. Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao stated that Jaipal Reddy was a great orator and had command over the languages he spoke. A large number of political leaders attended the condolence meeting.