Take help to correct KLIS shortcomings: Telangana BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Kalesharam Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is not serving its purpose, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya suggested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to review the entire project with the help of experts and also take the suggestions of opposition parties to overcome the shortcomings.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Sunday, Dattatreya claimed that the entire water being released from Medigadda Barrage to Annaram was again coming back to Kaleshwaram, defeating the purpose.

“Water is coming back to Kaleshwaram as the water at Annaram was being released in the Godavrai river. What is the use of pumping water from Medigadda and then again the same water coming back to Kaleshwaram?” he asked.

The senior BJP leader stated that since over Rs 83,000 crore of people’s money was involved in the project, the chief minister should keep his ego aside and immediately seek the guidance of irrigation experts to overcome the problem. “We are not against the project. We want the government to take corrective measures so that the purpose of the project is achieved,” he said.

Muslim acceptance

Commenting on Triple Talaq Act, Dattatreya claimed that the Act had helped the saffron party gain confidence of the Muslim community. “We are expecting acceptance of BJP among Muslim community in coming days,” he claimed.

Expressing concern over rise in seasonal diseases in the State, the senior BJP leader asked the government to immediately release Rs 500 crore to equip government hospitals in the State with all the facilities and medicines needed to control seasonal diseases, especially dengue, malaria and chikungunya.