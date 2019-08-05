Home States Telangana

Take help to correct KLIS shortcomings: Telangana BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya

Commenting on Triple Talaq Act, Dattatreya claimed that the Act had helped the saffron party gain confidence of the Muslim community. 

Published: 05th August 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya

Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Kalesharam Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is not serving its purpose, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya suggested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to review the entire project with the help of experts and also take the suggestions of opposition parties to overcome the shortcomings.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Sunday, Dattatreya claimed that the entire water being released from Medigadda Barrage to Annaram was again coming back to Kaleshwaram, defeating the purpose. 

“Water is coming back to Kaleshwaram as the water at Annaram was being released in the Godavrai river. What is the use of pumping water from Medigadda and then again the same water coming back to Kaleshwaram?” he asked.

The senior BJP leader stated that since over Rs 83,000 crore of people’s money was involved in the project, the chief minister should keep his ego aside and immediately seek the guidance of irrigation experts to overcome the problem. “We are not against the project. We want the government to take corrective measures so that the purpose of the project is achieved,” he said.

Muslim acceptance

Commenting on Triple Talaq Act, Dattatreya claimed that the Act had helped the saffron party gain confidence of the Muslim community. “We are expecting acceptance of BJP among Muslim community in coming days,” he claimed.

Expressing concern over rise in seasonal diseases in the State, the senior BJP leader asked the government to immediately release Rs 500 crore to equip government hospitals in the State with all the facilities and medicines needed to control seasonal diseases, especially dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalesharam Lift Irrigation Scheme K Chandrasekhar Rao Bandaru Dattatreya Telangana BJP KLIS scheme drawbacks triple talaq
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp