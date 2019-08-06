Building at KCR’s farm demolished

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residential building at his farmhouse in Erravelli of Markook mandal was demolished on Monday, three days after he visited the property and ordered for it to be brought down, party sources said. The chief minister had recently conducted a groundbreaking ceremony at the farmhouse for the construction of a new building on one acre of land.

Rao resides at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, but often visits his farmhouse and inspects the cultivation there. Till the new house is built, he won’t stay in Erravelli, but may visit to check on the construction work, party sources said.