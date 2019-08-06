Home States Telangana

Heavy police deployment in Old Hyderabad city

In the wake of developments related to Article 370, an uneasy calm prevailed in Old City here on Monday.

Published: 06th August 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the wake of developments related to Article 370, an uneasy calm prevailed in Old City here on Monday. Police troops were deployed in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure, on directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Senior police officials directed the unit officers of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates to beef up security, with the arrangements being monitored by Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and Additional DGP, Law and Order Jitender.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar camped at Old City to monitor the situation, and appealed to the people not to take out any processions. “The situation in all five zones of Hyderabad city is peaceful. As a precaution, patrolling has been enhanced. We, however, have not imposed Section 144 as the situation is normal and no untoward incidents have taken place,” the police commissioner said. 

New South Zone in-charge

Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana, who earlier worked as the South Zone DCP, is now in-charge of South Zone. In view of Bakrid, Satyanarayana has been given additional charge to ensure peace in the region.

TAGS
Article 370 Kashmiri in Hyderabad Hyderabad police police deployment
