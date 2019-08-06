Home States Telangana

Left in the dark, Kashmiri students in Hyderabad worry over safety of families back home

With Bakrid a week away, several students had plans to go home.

File photo of Kashmiri students(Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With section 144 CrPC imposed in Srinagar, and security beefed up in the valley following the repeal of Article 35a and 370, mobile and broadband internet and cable TV services continue to be disrupted in the valley. Kashmiri students in the city on Monday, while calling the move unconstitutional, expressed concern over the wellbeing of their families and relatives back home. 

“I have no idea how my family is doing. I last spoke to them on Sunday afternoon when I was told that there was a heavy military presence. I haven’t been able to reach them since. I have no idea if there are enough provisions at home. With a curfew imposed, it must be difficult for them,” said Attaullah Niazi, a PhD scholar from Maulana Azad National Urdu University. He added that undergraduate students are particularly worried. 

ALSO READ: Bold attempt to change the Kashmir story

With Bakrid a week away, several students had plans to go home. With the uncertainty prevailing and lack of information coming from J&K, students are worried if they should cancel their tickets. “Even if we go, would we be safe? And will we get transport from the airport? We are confused,” said another student from MANUU, requesting anonymity. 

Some students added that their parents have instructed them to refrain from posting anything on social media, to participate in protests or leave their campus. Nevertheless, some students tried to stage a protest by burning Home Minister Amit Shah in effigy but had to back down when police told them Section 144 had been imposed in Cyberabad. However, Cyberabad and Hyderabad police said that all parts of the city were peaceful and 144 had not been imposed anywhere in the city.

