‘Repealing Article 370 a misadventure by Modi govt’, says former CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly opposing the repealing of Articles 370 and 35A by the Narendra Modi government, former general secretary of CPI S Sudhakar Reddy stated that the move of the Centre would further complicate the Kashmir issue and help the pro-Pakistan elements operating in the Valley.

Sudhakar Reddy stated that the Modi government is trying to find a solution to Kashmir through military intervention, which is against the spirit of democracy and the constitution. “This is going to turn into a ‘misadventure. The country will have to pay a heavy price for it. The Modi government’s move will put Kashmiris and the entire nation in trouble,” Sudhakar Reddy warned.

“By scrapping Article 370 and 35A, the Centre is helping Pakistan to interfere in the Kashmir issue,” Reddy claimed. He stated that Article 35A was brought by the then Kashmir ruler Raja Hari Singh in 1935 to protect the interests of the locals and was continued by the government of India after Kashmir’s accession to India. This particular law was brought to safeguard the properties and rights of the people and repealing it would bring uncertainty in Kashmir, he said.