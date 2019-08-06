Home States Telangana

Telangana asks Centre to release Rs 254 cr grant under Rashtriya Grama Swaraj Abhiyan

He also urged him to release `52.55 crore towards the first installment amount for the State under Rashtriya Grama Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA). 

Published: 06th August 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao on Monday requested Rahul Prasad Bhatnagar, Secretary in the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj, to releaseRs 254.74 crore towards performance grant under 14th Finance Commission. He also urged him to releaseRs 52.55 crore towards the first instalment amount for the State under Rashtriya Grama Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA). 

In a letter submitted to Bhatnagar here on Monday, Dayakar Rao said that State had created 200 new panchayats and requested the Central government to sanction funds for the additional buildings for these panchayats. 

