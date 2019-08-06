Telangana CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy urges CM KCR to Provide relief to accident victims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI Telangana secretary Chada Venkat Reddy demanded the State government provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of 13 people who died in a road accident in Kothapalli area of Mahabubnagar district on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Reddy stated that since all the people who died in the accident were labourers. “The government should come to their rescue and help their families financially. They were forced to travel in auto to faraway places as the State government is not providing them work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Reddy has written to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, urging him to help the victims’ families financially. “I am hopeful the chief minister will consider my request,” he said.