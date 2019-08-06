Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court sends notice to state over plea challenging 25% quota

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to principal secretary to higher education and principal secretary to law and legislative affairs, to respond to the plea and adjourned the case.

Published: 06th August 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government to respond to the PIL filed challenging the Telangana State Private Universities Act, 2018 providing 25 per cent of seats to students of the State for admission into courses in the private varsities.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by J Shankar and K Balakrishna Mudiraj, both research scholars from Osmania University, seeking to suspend the operation of Clause 33 of the Telangana State Private Universities (establishment and regulations) Act, 2018.

According to the petitioners’ counsel P Srikanth Chary, the reservation procedure in educational institutions and public employment was excessively governed by the Presidential Order, vide GOs 646 and 674 made under Article 371-D of Constitution of India, thereby, the State legislatures of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were incompetent to make any laws regarding reservation in educational institutions.

The impugned Clause 33 of the Act was in complete violation of Part XI, Section 95 of the Andhra Pradesh States Reorganization Act, 2014 which protects the procedure and the percentage of the reservation to the local candidates of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by virtue of Article 371-D.  

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the principal secretary to higher education and principal secretary to law and legislative affairs, to respond to the plea and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana government PIL Telangana State Private Universities Act 2018 25 PERCENT RESERVATION Osmania University
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp