TRS supports J&K Bill, Kavitha’s tweet draws flak for lack of clarity

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supported the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. When voting took place in the House, the TRS MPs supported the Bill, which abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution. In this present session of the Rajya Sabha, the TRS also supported the RTI Amendment Bill.

The TRS MPs abstained from the voting during the Triple Talaq Bill both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, which helped the BJP government at the Centre. Though the BJP is not a friendly party to the TRS, the pink party extended its support to the BJP government on two crucial Bills in Rajya Sabha during the present session. However, TRS floor leader in the Rajya Sabha K Keshava Rao was not available to explain the reasons for TRS to support the Bill.

The TRS MPs did not even participate in the debate on J&K Bill on Monday. However, TRS MPs including K Keshava Rao were present during the high-voltage debate in Rajya Sabha on the Bill. It may be recalled here that the TRS MPs did not participate in the debate on Triple Talaq Bill too in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Barring a tweet by former MP K Kavitha, there was no official statement from TRS on the J&K Bill. Kavitha tweeted: “In this moment of monumental change being made with respect to reorganisation of #JammuAndKashmir & #Article370 my prayers are with the people of J&k. Hope they will be safe & soon peace will prevail over Kashmir”.

However, Kavitha’s tweet received sharp criticism from netizens as her tweet lacked any clarity on whether the TRS was supporting or opposing the J&K Bill. “But you will never come out in support or criticizing the decision openly because of your vote bank politics,” one Twitter user said. Another netizen tweeted: “Kavitha garu, grow some guts and support #AbrogateArticle370. People you are afraid of and don’t want to hurt their sentiments are NOT your vote bank! You know it and we all know it! #JaiHind.” Srinivas, another netizen tweeted: “Mam seems u r criticizing the decision”.

One Mahesh tweeted: “Don’t worry madam people of J&k are in safer hands of BJP and Indian Army. Request you to ask your father to take care of Telangana people.” Mirza, Hyderabad, in reply to Kavitha’s tweet expressed a doubt: “So your party is supporting or opposing it in RS?” Finally, in the evening the TRS MPs supported the Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, controversial BJP MLA Raja Singh said that the political leaders of Kashmir who do not support the abrogation of Article 370 should leave the country. Those who do not support the Centre’s decision should leave the country or else nationalist forces would not allow them to live in peace, he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha. However, the social media savvy Hyderabad MP’s Twitter account, where Owaisi keeps commenting on various issues, did not see any activity related to the scrapping of Article 370.

Hyderabad: Even as Congress leadership opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A by the NDA government, the grand old party’s MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who is reportedly leaning towards the saffron party, is all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking such a bold decision and described him as a courageous leader. “I welcome the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. This will bring peace and progress in the violence-marred Valley,” he said. The senior Congress leader stated that by scrapping Article 370 India has emerged as a stronger nation. The prime minister with his ‘one nation, one constitution’ slogan, has successfully united the nation on the issue, he said.