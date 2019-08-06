Home States Telangana

Water in Srisailam dam crosses 100 tmcft mark

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC),  the Srisailam dam is expected to get good inflows and it would be near FRL level in the next three to four days.

Published: 06th August 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam reservoir at the halfway mark on Monday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The storage capacity of the Srisailam reservoir crossed the halfway mark on Monday, as its current storage capacity has increased to 118 tmcft, against the total storage capacity of 215 tmcft.  The water level touched 118 tmcft on Monday from just 31 tmcft on July 30. 

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC),  the Srisailam dam is expected to get good inflows and it would be near FRL level in the next three to four days. The flood at Srisailam is increasing, the CWC stated. The outflows from Almatti were 2.9 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Monday.  The outflows from Narayanapur too stood at 2.9 lakh cusecs. The inflows into Almatti were 2.59 lakh cusecs. With heavy inflows from Almatti and Narayanapur, Jurala is also expected to get these floods waters in the next two to three days. 

The inflows into Srisailam dam at 5 pm on Monday were 2,36,331 cusecs. However,  official sources said that water from Srisailam would be released to agriculture if  water storage further improves. Meanwhile, in Godavari basin, the inflows at Yellampalli were 35,953 cusecs and 9,815 cusecs into Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP).

Hydel Power Generation 

Meanwhile, the officials are releasing around 45,450 cusecs of water from Srisailam.  According to CWC, due to heavy rains in the past ten days, river Krishna is rising all along its course in Maharashtra from its source. 

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for another two days. “Since most of the dams and barrages in Karnataka and Telangana are on river Krishna, there is a likelihood of increased inflows into Srisailam dam during the next three to four days,” the CWC advisory stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srisailam reservoir Central Water Commission Krishna Telangana rains
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp