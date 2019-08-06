Water in Srisailam dam crosses 100 tmcft mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The storage capacity of the Srisailam reservoir crossed the halfway mark on Monday, as its current storage capacity has increased to 118 tmcft, against the total storage capacity of 215 tmcft. The water level touched 118 tmcft on Monday from just 31 tmcft on July 30.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Srisailam dam is expected to get good inflows and it would be near FRL level in the next three to four days. The flood at Srisailam is increasing, the CWC stated. The outflows from Almatti were 2.9 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Monday. The outflows from Narayanapur too stood at 2.9 lakh cusecs. The inflows into Almatti were 2.59 lakh cusecs. With heavy inflows from Almatti and Narayanapur, Jurala is also expected to get these floods waters in the next two to three days.

The inflows into Srisailam dam at 5 pm on Monday were 2,36,331 cusecs. However, official sources said that water from Srisailam would be released to agriculture if water storage further improves. Meanwhile, in Godavari basin, the inflows at Yellampalli were 35,953 cusecs and 9,815 cusecs into Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP).

Hydel Power Generation

Meanwhile, the officials are releasing around 45,450 cusecs of water from Srisailam. According to CWC, due to heavy rains in the past ten days, river Krishna is rising all along its course in Maharashtra from its source.

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for another two days. “Since most of the dams and barrages in Karnataka and Telangana are on river Krishna, there is a likelihood of increased inflows into Srisailam dam during the next three to four days,” the CWC advisory stated.