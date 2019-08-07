Hyderabad based Visaka Industries to supply hybrid solar roofs to Air India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Air India SATS has selected city-based Visaka Industries for supplying India’s first integrated hybrid solar roofing system for its sustainable off-grid air-conditioned walkway. The walkway will provide better service to citizens and smoother access to differently-abled people.

Ramanathan Rajamani, CEO, AISATS said, “Once implemented, this unique ramp will provide an enhanced level of comfort and ease to all our customers.”