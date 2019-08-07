Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme ready to pump water into Sriram Sagar Project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The world’s biggest underground pump house which forms part of package-8 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Lakshmipur village in Ramadugu Mandal in erstwhile Karimnagar district is ready for commencement any time.

The pumping of water from package-8 is yet to start as government’s clearance is yet to be obtained. Water from package-8 would be pumped to the Sriram Sagar Project, based on the water requirement.

The water is reaching package-8 surge pools and slowly the level is building up and package-8 is all set to commence pumping of water, sources said. The biggest pump house with a huge capacity of motors of package-8 has been executed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited.