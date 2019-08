By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of the CPI (ML) New Democracy led by former MLA Gummadi Narsaiah on Tuesday met Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy and requested him to withdraw cases filed against party activists on the aftermath of Linganna’s death.

In a representation to the DGP, the leaders alleged that the police even barred the activists and the public a last chance to see Linganna. They also requested him to direct police to sanction permission for a proposed condolence meeting.