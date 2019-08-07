RIP Sushma Swaraj: Telangana will mourn her Chinnamma’s demise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sushma Swaraj, who often described herself as Telangana Chinnamma during the turbulent days of Statehood movement, carved out a niche for herself in the hearts of everyone in the State with her unswerving commitment for the Telangana cause.

While addressing a public meeting at Nizam College grounds in Hyderabad when Telangana youth were ending their lives in pathetically disturbing frequency, she raised her voice, calling upon them not to commit suicide as they should live to realise the dream of Telangana.

In fact, no other national leader in the BJP was as much associated with the Telangana movement since her words always carried conviction. The sliver-tongued orator used to cast a spell on the audience whenever she began addressing them.

When she was in Telangana as recently as November last year on the eve of Assembly elections, she breathed fire and brimstone at K Chandrasekhar Rao for trying to perpetuate a family rule. Sushama’s connect to Telangana is hard to forget and her death is even harder to digest because they adored her as their Chinnamma.