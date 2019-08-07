University of Hyderabad students stage protest as seats lie vacant in UoH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have come up with an allegation that the reservation policy for the students who belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities are being violated by the varsity authorities and that as many as 23 seats under the reservation category lie vacant. A protest was also organised by the students of the Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) on Tuesday raising the issue.

Students said that university’s inability to fill the seats reserved for students who belong SC, ST, OBC, PwD and EWS quotas was a violation of reservation policies mandated by the UGC. In a statement released by ASA, the students said that the administration has failed to call students even for an interview and it did not announce the waiting list which led to a situation where the seats lie vacant.

Students said that for an interview 1:6 ratio has to be maintained in case of SC candidates. “This ratio has been violated,” the ASA said. There were also allegations that with the UOH’s “no cut-off policy” the authorities should not have any problem in filling up the seats as candidates are easily available. ASA has demanded a special admission drive for filling the vacant seats.