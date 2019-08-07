Home States Telangana

University of Hyderabad students stage protest as seats lie vacant in UoH

Students said that university’s inability to fill the seats reserved for students who belong SC, ST, OBC, PwD and EWS quotas was a violation of reservation policies mandated by the UGC.

Published: 07th August 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have come up with an allegation that the reservation policy for the students who belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities are being violated by the varsity authorities and that as many as 23 seats under the reservation category lie vacant. A protest was also organised by the students of the Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) on Tuesday raising the issue.

Students said that university’s inability to fill the seats reserved for students who belong SC, ST, OBC, PwD and EWS quotas was a violation of reservation policies mandated by the UGC. In a statement released by ASA, the students said that the administration has failed to call students even for an interview and it did not announce the waiting list which led to a situation where the seats lie vacant. 

Students said that for an interview 1:6 ratio has to be maintained in case of SC candidates. “This ratio has been violated,” the ASA said. There were also allegations that with the UOH’s “no cut-off policy” the authorities should not have any problem in filling up the seats as candidates are easily available. ASA has demanded a special admission drive for filling the vacant seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Hyderabad reservation policy Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Ambedkar Students’ Association EWS quotas
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp