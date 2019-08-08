Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation suspends official for open drain that killed biker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after a 34-year-old techie died by riding into an under-construction drain at Chandanagar as warning signs were not erected, the GHMC on Wednesday suspended an assistant engineer from its projects wing in connection with the incident.

The official, MV Sivaram Prasad, was accused of carelessness and dereliction of duty. He will remain suspended until an investigation is conducted, the GHMC said. The deceased, Srikanth Reddy, didn’t see the culvert, where the GHMC was expanding a drain and fell into it along with his motorcycle on Monday night as no radium stickers or signs were put up, the police said.

The GHMC, in its order, said Prasad was alleged to be negligent for not executing work on the drain with barricades and warning signs put up to alert motorists.