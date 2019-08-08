Maoists target vulnerable Gottikoyas  for fresh recruitment as party cadre

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Once a prominent presence in the Telangana region with hundreds of comrades, the Maoist party is fast losing cadre owing to the rising number of police encounters. Sources say that senior Maoist leaders are now looking at fresh recruitment in Telangana, with a focus on the Gottikoya community.

Inhabiting the border villages of Telangana and Chattisgarh, the Gottikoyas had migrated to Telangana after facing severe harassment by the banned militia Salwa Judum and neglect by Chattisgarh government. According to intelligence inputs, a senior Maoist leader, Haribhushan, recently visited the Bhadradri district along with another cadre of the party and stayed in the Gottikoya hamlets along the State border. During his visit, Haribhushan reportedly motivated Gottikoya youth to join the party.

It has also been learnt that Maoists are planning to extend their activities in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpalli districts as well. Two Maoist action teams have reportedly visited these two districts for the same. Due to recent efforts of the anti-Maoist greyhounds, Maoist activities have reduced drastically in Telangana.

Due to cadre shortage, the party is also unable to expand activities in Telangana particularly on the other side of River Godavari. Speaking to Express a police official said: “Maoists were very strong in Telangana only a few years ago. But they lost a good portion of their cadre in police encounters. Now they are looking to regain their glory in Telangana.”