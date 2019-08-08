Telangana High Court lets actor Sivaji to visit USA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday again granted permission to actor Sivaji to visit the USA. Recently, the actor who was on his way to the USA for his son’s admission was taken into custody at Dubai airport by the Immigration officials and sent back to India. Sivaji moved the High Court for relief.

On July 24, Justice G Sri Devi of Telangana High Court granted permission to him to visit the USA for three weeks from July 25.