Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court stays Phase-2 of counselling for medical seats

HC acknowledges irregularities in process, first phase to stay valid 

Published: 08th August 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a setback to Telangana government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, a division bench of the High Court on Wednesday stayed admissions made in the second phase of counselling for MBBS and BDS Courses in the State for the 2019-20 academic year under the 50 per cent ‘competent authority quota’.The bench was passing this interim order with respect to a petition filed five students belonging to the SC and BC community, accusing the authorities of denying seats to reserved categories in the second phase of counselling. 

As per the petitioners, 2,046 seats were filled up during the first phase and 712 seats were available in the second. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the first phase of counselling was conducted in accordance with the procedure contemplated in GO 114 and in terms of GO 550 dated July 30, 2001 and as per a judgment by Supreme Court. 

He argued that in the second phase counselling held from July 17 to 19 this year, there were serious irregularities and candidates belonging to reserved categories were denied their legitimate right. Contrary to the principle implemented in the first phase, the second phase was conducted in a reverse manner — first, it was conducted for the reserved category and then for the open category — which was totally illegal and affected the seats meant for reserved sections, he argued.

He submitted that though the reserved candidates secured good marks and were known as merit reserved candidates (MRCs), they were made to avail seats under the reserved category. He urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to re-conduct the counselling for phase-II.

When there was no proper response from the government counsel, the bench said that the court, prima facie, was of the opinion that the authorities were in the wrong, and stayed phase-II admissions. As for phase-I counselling, it would remain valid since the petitioners themselves have said that they have no grievance with it. The bench directed the government to file a counter-affidavit and posted the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Telangana High Court SC and BC community
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp