Telangana High Court stays Phase-2 of counselling for medical seats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to Telangana government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, a division bench of the High Court on Wednesday stayed admissions made in the second phase of counselling for MBBS and BDS Courses in the State for the 2019-20 academic year under the 50 per cent ‘competent authority quota’.The bench was passing this interim order with respect to a petition filed five students belonging to the SC and BC community, accusing the authorities of denying seats to reserved categories in the second phase of counselling.

As per the petitioners, 2,046 seats were filled up during the first phase and 712 seats were available in the second. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the first phase of counselling was conducted in accordance with the procedure contemplated in GO 114 and in terms of GO 550 dated July 30, 2001 and as per a judgment by Supreme Court.

He argued that in the second phase counselling held from July 17 to 19 this year, there were serious irregularities and candidates belonging to reserved categories were denied their legitimate right. Contrary to the principle implemented in the first phase, the second phase was conducted in a reverse manner — first, it was conducted for the reserved category and then for the open category — which was totally illegal and affected the seats meant for reserved sections, he argued.

He submitted that though the reserved candidates secured good marks and were known as merit reserved candidates (MRCs), they were made to avail seats under the reserved category. He urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to re-conduct the counselling for phase-II.

When there was no proper response from the government counsel, the bench said that the court, prima facie, was of the opinion that the authorities were in the wrong, and stayed phase-II admissions. As for phase-I counselling, it would remain valid since the petitioners themselves have said that they have no grievance with it. The bench directed the government to file a counter-affidavit and posted the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.